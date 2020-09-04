HLC Canoe/Kayak River Jaunt will go on

Grab your canoe or kayak, for the 19th Annual Henry Lacon Chillicothe (HLC) Canoe/Kayak River Jaunt 2020 on Sunday, Sept. 13.

This outdoor event is sponsored by the Chillicothe and Henry Chambers of Commerce, and the businesses of Lacon.

It will begin at the Henry Waterworks Park with a light snack to get started, on to the Lacon Riverfront for lunch, and end in Chillicothe with dinner at Shore Acres Park Pavilion, 100 Park Blvd. off Second Street/River Beach Road, on the south side of town.

The registration link, including the safety protocols are included in this link —

https://tinyurl.com/yy7gl8p2.

Registration is $40 per person, this includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a t-shirt, an HLC decal, and a chance at winning raffle prizes, which will be drawn at lunchtime in Lacon.

Refer any questions to Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Facilitator, Molly Crusen Bishop, at 309-274-4556.