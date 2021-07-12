Outdoor movies are back at Chillicothe Public Library

Starting in July and until the weather gets cold again, Chillicothe Public Library will offer a free family-friendly movie in its parking lot each month.

Attendees are invited to bike, walk, or drive and library staff will be on hand to guide people to their viewing spots. No summer movie-going experience would be complete without popcorn, which will be available for a donation, and folks are welcome to bring their own snacks and (non-alcoholic) drinks. Even during summer, evenings can be cool, so the library encourages movie-goers to wear layers and consider bringing a blanket or sleeping bag to stay comfortable.

Movies begin at dusk, and the lineup includes “The Secret Garden” (July 15), “Modern Times” (Aug. 12), and a mystery title to be voted on by the community for Sept. 16.

To vote, visit the library’s website or Facebook page.

Chillicothe Public Library is located at 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. For more information,visit chillipld.org or call Chillicothe Public Library at 309-274-2719.