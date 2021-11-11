Peoria area businesses honored by state tourism

Four Peoria area businesses were among the 28 small businesses that were recognized by The Illinois Office of Tourism as part of the Illinois Made program

The program recognizes each business as a hidden gem for locals and visitors to discover, offering unique products and experiences all around the state.

The area companies honored are:

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard — Mackinaw

The Nut House — Peoria Heights

Riley’s Vegan Sweets & Eats — Peoria

Trefzger’s Bakery — Peoria Heights

This year, more than half (18) of the businesses represented are owned by women or people of color.

The Illinois Made program, launched in 2016, inspires residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by one-of-a-kind small businesses found in every region of the state.

This newest class of Makers is being announced just in time to highlight for consumers even more options to buy local products during this year’s holiday shopping season.

“Illinois is home to a diverse, vibrant small business community which attracts visitors from across the country and around the world. Through our Illinois Made program – we celebrate the unique contributions of small businesses across our communities and provide people yet another reason to explore all aspects of Illinois,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “I want to congratulate the 28 new Illinois Makers on this distinguished honor, and encourage our residents and visitors alike to plan a visit to discover the products and experiences unique to Illinois.”

The Illinois Made program now features over 200 Makers from all corners of Illinois and continues to drive foot traffic into local small businesses around the state.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy and offer food, products and experiences that make a visit to all regions of Illinois special,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), which includes the Illinois Office of Tourism.

“This new Illinois Made class is a diverse representation of the unforgettable experiences visitors can find across our state, from the big city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs, all the way to rolling hills of Southern Illinois,” said Karla Flannery, deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism.

The Illinois Office of Tourism promotes Illinois Made makers through inclusion in both its new road trip itineraries and Enjoy Illinois travel magazine, events, seasonal campaigns and the annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide that encourages consumers to support small businesses throughout the holiday shopping season. The 2021 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide will be announced later this month.

The Illinois Made program builds on the state’s efforts to highlight small businesses as a visitor attraction in and of themselves, to celebrate its diverse communities, and to boost tourism activity to support local economies statewide.