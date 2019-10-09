Peoria County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

Police and fire departments employee updates

Due to a technical difficulty, the East Peoria Firefighters Union contract cannot be attached to the already uploaded Oct. 1 City Council meeting packet.

It was accepted on its first reading by title in a 3-2 vote and is laid on the table for no less than one week for public inspection. Here is the link link to view the agreement.

The East Peoria Police Department will conduct candidate testing in November. Applications will be accepted in October with the dates to be announced. Details will be announced soon.

PEORIA

Credit Score School for local business owners

Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, 403 N. E. Jefferson St., hosts a program on helping your credit scores from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

There are many ways to go about accessing your credit score and credit report. Your credit score is crucial because both creditors and lenders utilize this information when deciding to do business with you.

It’s especially important that you understand your credit report, credit score, and the companies that compile that information, credit bureaus.

Please join us for this informative workshop.

This workshop is free but registration is required.

PEORIA

Andrew Gillum tabbed for MLK Day keynote address

Public Employees for Community Concerns has chosen Andrew Gillum to give the keynote address at the Jan. 20, 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon in Peoria.

The luncheon takes place at the Peoria Civic Center with the doors opening at 11 a.m., and the luncheon beginning at noon.

Tickets for the luncheon are $50 per person and tables of 10 can be purchased for $500. Tickets can be purchased on our website at www.mlkluncheon.com or at Peoria City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, Room 401.

Gillum inspired millions across Florida and the nation in 2018. He surged past four better-funded primary candidates to a history-making victory as the Florida Democratic Party’s first African-American nominee for governor.

A lifelong public servant, Gillum is recognized across Florida and the nation as a bold and inspirational leader. The former Mayor of Tallahassee and 2018 Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Gillum brought Floridians together in pursuit of fundamental human rights.

The only Democratic candidate for governor in Florida this century who wasn’t a millionaire, he won the hearts and minds of millions.

Alzheimer’s Association holding walk this weekend

The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting Peoria Metro residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Northwoods Community Church in Peoria.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony — a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and 588,000 caregivers.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual here: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/IL-Illinois?fr_id=12218&pg=entry

PEORIA COUNTY

Register now for household waste event

Peoria County will host a household hazardous waste event on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Expo Gardens from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

This event is by appointment only. Visit www.peoriacounty.org/recycle to reserve a timeslot. Registration will close on Friday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

This household hazardous waste event will collect items that consumers may find difficult to dispose of since they cannot go into the normal trash. These include:

Oil-based paints and aerosol paints

Paint thinners

Solvents

Lawn chemicals

Insecticides and herbicides

Hobby paints and chemicals

Mercury (including thermometers)

Pool chemicals

Used motor oil and antifreeze

Old gasoline

Fluorescent lamp bulbs

Household batteries

Unwanted medications

Cleaning products

Acids and corrosives

Items not on this list will not be accepted. Residents who have other items to dispose of, such as electronics or tires, are encouraged to visit www.peoriacounty.org/recycle for alternative disposal methods.

Residents are asked to transport materials in their original containers when possible, securely capped/sealed, with contents clearly labeled Do not combine or mix products. To prevent leaks, we recommend placing containers in a cardboard box or plastic bag. At the collection site, trained technicians and chemists will unload the waste from each vehicle. The waste will be segregated for proper disposal.

Residents are encouraged to bring materials from more than just their household. If you make an appointment, make sure to also ask your neighbors, friends, and family is they have materials needing proper disposal.

Sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, this event is open to all State of Illinois residents. We highly encourage residents to visit www.peoriacounty.org/recycle to reserve a timeslot for this event and look over the frequently asked questions flyer. Those without Internet access may call 309-679-6156 Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m. for assistance.

STATE

State makes next round of cannabis license applications

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said applications for adult use cannabis licenses for new dispensing organizations are now available. Applications for new dispensing organizations can be found on the Department’s website.

The applications will be accepted by the department starting on Dec. 10 and must be submitted by noon on Jan. 2, 2020. Applications will start being reviewed following the Jan. 2 deadline, with 75 conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses awarded by May 1, 2020.

Social equity applicants will receive points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.

IDPH issues grants for well-woman care

In an effort to improve the health of women of reproductive age, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Office of Women’s Health and Family Services has issued $350,000 in competitive grant funding to 14 organizations across the state.

Organizations will use this funding to develop plans to increase the number of women in their community who obtain a wellness check.

While each community is different, plans to increase well-woman visits may include removing obstacles to seeking care, delineating what services are available, and identifying opportunities to educate underserved women about the importance of wellness visits.

“Well-woman visits play a critical role in screening, diagnosing, and managing chronic diseases and mental health conditions,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Ensuring women are able to access quality preventive services, such as pap smears, mammograms, and immunizations, is critical to improving health outcomes among women, especially maternal and infant outcomes.”

IDPH’s goal is to increase the percent of women ages 18-44 years with a preventive medical visit in the past year. For women of reproductive age, these visits should include discussion of a reproductive life plan and identification of activities to achieve optimal health prior to pregnancy.

During 2016, 69.2 percent of women ages 18-44 years had a well woman visit in the past year, translating to 7 in 10 Illinois women. A variety of factors impact a woman’s ability to receive care including cost, availability of providers, transportation, competing priorities, and health literacy (understanding the importance of preventive care and knowing how to navigate the health care system).