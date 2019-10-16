Peoria County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

Time to register for the River Trail Classic run/walk

The 29th annual Festival of Lights East Peoria River Trail Classic is an Illinois Valley Striders-sanctioned grand prix event that attracts participants from throughout the country. The event, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, is open to men, women and children of all ages. Dogs are not allowed on the course.

The event involves two races —2-mile non-competitive walk at 8:30 a.m. and a 4-mile competitive run at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is nonrefundable.

The cost is $40 pre-registration if received by Oct. 31 and includes a gender specific, half-zip, long-sleeve running shirt with thumb holes and back zippered pocket. Shirt sizes are not guaranteed after Oct. 31, and there will be a limited availability of shirts on race day.

Cost for run or walk only, no shirt is $20.

Ways to enter and pay:

Register at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/. And you can download the entry form at https://www.cityofeastpeoria.com/DocumentCenter/ and mail it with a check. Take it to EastSide Centre, 1 EastSide Drive, to pay with cash, check or credit/debit card.

Pick up the entry form at East Peoria City Hall, Fond du Lac Park District Administration Building, EastSide Centre and Fondulac Banking Center and mail it with a check.

Take a completed entry form to EastSide Centre, 1 EastSide Drive, East Peoria to pay with cash, check or credit/debit card.

Call EastSide Centre at 309-698-5437 to register and pay by phone with credit/debit card.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers and the top three male and female finishers in five age divisions from age 10 to 75. No awards are presented in the 2-mile walk.

The post-race party will occur at Mickie’s Pizzeria, 1051 East Washington St., East Peoria. All River Trail Classic finishers will receive pizza, and those age 21 and older will receive a free beer.

More Information

For more information, call Jim McIntyre at 309-253-2420.

PEORIA

Residents to get discounts for home security devices

The city of Peoria will host a kickoff event on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Northwoods Mall, 2200 W. War Memorial Drive, to provide 1,000 Peoria residents with a $100 discount towards select Ring home security devises.

The event, for qualifying city of Peoria residents only, will run from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and will be in the center space on lower level of the mall. The $100 discount will be funded by the City and Ring.

The Nov. 2 event will be the first opportunity for residents to apply to participate in the program and redeem discount codes towards purchases made during the event.

Residents must present a valid form of ID and a copy of a utility bill at the event in order to verify Peoria residency and receive their subsidy discount information.

Discounts will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents will receive a code onsite and to use towards the purchase of eligible Ring products at the event. Only credit card purchases will be accepted, no cash or checks.

In the event that all program discounts are not redeemed during the kick-off event, the city will post an application form at www.peoriagov.org, which will stay active until the program funding limit has been reached.

Jim Montelongo, council member for the Fourth District, said, “Improving neighborhood safety through technology is one of our goals. I want to eliminate home burglaries through security cameras on every doorstep in Peoria.”

The Subsidy Match Program uses a combination of city-approved funds matched with funding from Ring in order to provide $100 discount codes for up to 1000 residents towards the purchase of select Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras which connect to a user’s mobile device via the free Ring app (iOS/Android).

The city will fund $50 of the subsidy discount code, and Ring will match the $50 per household. Discount codes will be provided to eligible residents during the program period and may be redeemed only towards devices purchased directly from Ring.

Subsidy discount codes are limited to one per household and cannot be re-used or applied towards previously purchased Ring products.

Residents have the option to subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan if they would like to save Ring device footage or sign-up for the Alarm monitoring service. Subscriptions are not required to use Ring devices. Learn more information about the Ring Protect Plan here: https://support.ring.com/hc/en-us.

For more information, contact Kevin Evans, senior economic engagement specialist, 309-494-8651, kevans@peoriagov.org

Bond reform topic of next League of Women Voters event

The Greater Peoria League of Women Voters will discuss the bond reform at its Drinks and Dialogue event, 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Lariat Steakhouse, 2232 W Glen

Ave., Peoria.

Anthony Walraven, community activist with Change Peoria, will discuss why communities are pushing to reform the cash bond system currently in place.

In Illinois, over 90 percent of people incarcerated in jails across this state have not been convicted of any crime. Often, they remain behind bars because they cannot afford to pay the bond that has been set.

Walraven will explain the current system in Peoria County, how it adversely affects people of color and the working class, and what can be learned from other communities that have

implemented reforms.

The event is free and the public is invited. Refreshments are available for purchase. Social time is 5 to 5:30 pm.

Drinks and Dialogue is offered on the third Wednesday of the month always at a local restaurant, to discuss local, state and national topics relating to approved LWV positions,

aimed at “Making Democracy Work.”

For more information, go to www.lwvgp.org

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Red Cross holding blood drives across the region

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, more than half of all platelets collected by the Red Cross are used by patients with cancer.

Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.

SPRINGFIELD

Lincoln’s New Salem site hosting fall festival

The annual Fall Festival at Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Site interpreters in period clothing will demonstrate daily tasks throughout the historic village such as candle dipping, soap making, basket making, spinning wool, gardening, natural dyeing, and broom making.

Admission is free, and donations are always welcomed. Lincoln’s New Salem, administered by the IDNR, is located two miles south of Petersburg and 20 miles northwest of Springfield on Illinois Route 97.