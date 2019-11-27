Peoria County news briefs

PEORIA

City kicks off the holidays with annual parade

The annual Santa Claus Parade, the longest running holiday parade in the country, steps off at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

This great Peoria tradition takes a magical journey as the parade winds through the downtown streets of the city.

More than 85 units of costumed characters, novelty walking units, horse units and decorated floats will surely get you in the holiday spirit and certainly delight the children along the route.

For more info: https://www.peoriaevents.com/events/santa-claus-parade#!RSCN.

Annual farm show returns to Peoria Civic Center

The Greater Peoria Farm Show returns for its 38th year, Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at the Peoria Civic Center.

As Illinois’ largest indoor farm show with over 150,000 square feet of agricultural exhibits, the Greater Peoria Farm Show is a great end-of-year opportunity to view all the latest in agriculture.

More than 330 companies, representing over 1,000 product lines and services, will completely fill the Peoria Civic Center for three big days.

For daily schedules, floorplans and more, visit https://greaterpeoriafarmshow.com/

Bradley University presents upcoming concerts

Continuing the Music Scholarship Concert Series, Bradley faculty soprano Courtney Huffman will be joined by guest pianist Dr. Chenny Gan in a mixed media event titled “No Ordinary Women” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W Barker Ave., Peoria.

The performance will spotlight the personal stories of real-life women in music, poetry and visual arts. In addition to music and poetry, the personal stories and visual art from some of Bradley University’s talented female student artists will be on display.

Admission for this concert is $10 for adults and free to students. Tickets are available at the door prior to the concert. Call 309-677-2595 for more information.

On Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Michael W. Hull will direct the Collegium Musicum, Bradley University’s early music student consort, in a program of works by John Dowland, J.S. Bach, Thomas Campion and much more at the Dingeldine Music Center. The current instrumentation includes keyboard, recorder and guitar.

Admission is free and open to the public. Call 309-677-2595 for more information.

REGION

Illinois Wesleyan University names new president

S. Georgia Nugent, Ph.D., president emerita of Kenyon College, will lead Illinois Wesleyan University as the institution’s 20th president.

Nugent, who joined the university as interim president in August 2019, becomes the first woman to serve as President of Illinois Wesleyan. The Board of Trustees announced her appointment Nov. 14.

Board Chair Timothy J. Szerlong said, “Georgia’s influence on the Illinois Wesleyan community was evident from the day she arrived on campus. Her wealth of experience in higher education, her engaging leadership style, and her unwavering commitment to academic excellence gives our Board of Trustees every confidence that she will have a profound impact in shaping the future of IWU.”

Presidential Search Committee Chair W. Thomas Lawrence added, “As our Interim President, Georgia has exhibited strong leadership skills in an honest and transparent manner that have won her the respect of the University community.”

While serving as Illinois Wesleyan’s president, Nugent will continue to assist with some CIC projects, as an advocate for the value of liberal arts education.

Nugent is married to Tom Scherer, who practices international law.

Red Cross hosting blood drives during holiday season

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.

While helping to save lives is likely motivation enough, those who come out to give now through Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Additionally, those who come to give Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Here are some tips from the Red Cross on how to make donating blood easy.

It’s quick and easy to find a convenient blood drive. Search for drives by ZIP code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors can save time by completing a RapidPass®. The entire donation process only takes about an hour, but donors can save time with RapidPass. Pre-donation reading and health history questions can be completed online to save about 15 minutes.

Donors will get important health information. Donors receive a mini-health screening to help determine eligibility that includes blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin readings. First-time donors will also find out their blood type soon after donating.

The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give through Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)

STATE

Gov. Pritzker Announces 2020 Recipients of the Order of Lincoln

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the 2020 recipients of the Order of Lincoln, which is the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

“With their achievements in science, medicine, public service, the arts, agriculture and athletics, these distinguished Illinoisans have made our state proud,” said Pritzker.

Pekin native Scott Altman is one of those being honored.

Altman, a former NASA astronaut, is a veteran of four space shuttle missions, spending more than 51 days in space. Altman is a United States Navy Captain, engineer, and test pilot. Commissioned as a Navy ensign, he earned a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the United States Naval postgraduate school.

After a distinguished career as a naval pilot and test pilot, he was selected for the NASA astronaut program. Logging more than 7,000 flight hours in more than 40 types of aircrafts during his career, he retired from NASA in 2010 and joined ASRC Federal Engineering, Aerospace and Mission Systems (EAMS) and is currently the senior vice president for Civil Programs. Altman was inducted in the Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2018.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, The Lincoln Academy of Illinois will host its 56th annual Convocation on the campus of Illinois State University.

For attendance and further information, contact Executive Director Julie Kellner at 217-785-5030 or visit www.thelincolnacademyofillinois.org. Connect with The Lincoln Academy of Illinois on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Conservation Foundation accepting scholarship applications

The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) is accepting applications for the 2020 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

The ICF annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.

Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarship program rewards high school students interested in conservation stewardship with an eye toward encouraging them to focus their studies on enhancing and protecting our natural resources,” said Colleen Callahan, chair of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 1, 2020.

Detailed instructions and the 2020 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at www.ilcf.org.