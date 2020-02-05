Peoria County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

Train Fair comes rolling into ICC campus

The Peoria Train Fair returns to the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus, Sunday, Feb. 16. The Train Fair, the last until November, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club.

The clubs’ fundraiser will feature operating layouts, swap meet tables, videos and more. Admission is just $3 for adults. Kids, 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available.

Whether you are a model railroad enthusiast, train buff, or a beginner, there will be something for everybody. It’s a great time to see the latest products and talk to those who can answer attendee’s questions.

The operating layouts return to the Train Fair this year courtesy of the River City Model Railroad Club, giving attendees an idea of what is possible in model railroading.

DVDs, videos, books, and photos, as well as many model railroad parts and supplies will be available. Tables will also highlight new and used items from most scales including Lionel, G, O, HO, N and Z. Real railroad memorabilia will be available including clothing (hats, shirts, patches, and pins).

All proceeds from the fair support the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and River City Model Railroad Club in Pekin and their efforts to highlight and promote the hobby of model railroading to all.

For information, contact Rick Stephenson at rick@rickstephenson.com.

SUBHED: IDOT releases information on I-74 bridge project

The Murray Baker Bridge carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River between Peoria and East Peoria. The bridge is scheduled to be closed for rehabilitation from March 29 to Oct. 31. Through traffic in the Peoria metro area will be detoured on Interstate 474 and local traffic will be detoured on Illinois Route 40 through Downtown Peoria and East Peoria.

Bridge rehabilitation scope of work Includes:

Replacement of concrete deck;

Repair of structural steel members;

Zone painting of the structural steel;

Replacement of roadway lighting;

Replacement of decorative lighting;

Installation of scour countermeasures.

PEORIA

LWV program will discuss sensible gun reforms

The Greater Peoria League of Women Voters will discuss Gun Violence: Sensible Reform at its General Meeting event, 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Advanced Medical Transportation building, 1718 N. Sterling Avenue, Peoria (side entrance).

Annalee Huntington, co-leader with local chapter of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will present an overview of grassroots efforts of the group to work within our community to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership.

Moms Demand Action was founded by Shannon Watts after the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012.

The event is free and the public is invited. General meetings are held on the first Thursday to discuss local, state and national topics relating to approved LWV positions, aimed at “Making Democracy Work.”

The League is a non-partisan issues oriented, volunteer, member directed organization committed to open, responsive and effective government brought about by informed, involved citizens with membership open to both men and women in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties. For more information, go to www.lwvgp.org

PEKIN

WTVP says reception in Pekin area likely to continue

Some WTVP viewers in the Pekin area will have to wait just a little longer to once again watch all of their favorite PBS and local programming. Delays caused by the availability of tower crews and less-than- favorable weather mean it will be a couple of weeks before the station’s free, over-the-air signal is available again in parts of Tazewell County. Although frustrated by the delay, station officials say there is little they can do to accelerate the process.

“We cannot apologize enough to our loyal viewers for this unforeseen delay,” said Lesley Matuszak, WTVP president and CEO. “It all comes down to supply and demand. Increased demand for broadcast antennas has caused delays in manufacturing, but the biggest delays are due to the availability of crews that climb the towers and do the work. Originally our antenna was scheduled to be replaced in mid- December, but the crew was delayed due to issues at other job sites and by the weather. Every winter storm that hits the Midwest can cause further delays.”

Matuszak said that, depending on weather and crew availability, full-powered broadcast of WTVP’s signal is expected in mid-February. At that time, viewers who have not been able to locate WTVP’s new signal should be able to do so.

STATE

Preliminary totals released for deer hunting season

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 153,048 deer during all 2019-20 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 19, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 151,709 deer in 2018-19.

During the 2019-20 deer seasons, hunters took 45 percent does and 55 percent males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,696 deer during the season which began Oct. 1, 2019 and concluded Jan. 19, 2020.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,775 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 12-14, 2019.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 75,349 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 22-24, 2019 and Dec. 5-8, 2019.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,061 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 13-15, 2019.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2019-20 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded Jan. 19, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,167 deer.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2019-20. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.