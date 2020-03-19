Peoria makes disaster declaration, closes city buildings to public

The city of Peoria issued a disaster declaration on Wednesday, March 18.

This ensures that the city can carry out the needs of municipal government should the need immediately arise to change current methods and practices.

“In addition, the declaration assists in reimbursement of costs accrued during the mitigation against COVID-19 in our community. The Declaration will expire at the end of the City Council meeting, scheduled for March 24 and could be renewed at that time,” said the statement posted on the city’s web site.

In the city of Peoria, all city buildings will be closed to the public, as of March 18. City staff will still report to work to handle daily business and requests from the public. The public will have to contact staff by phone or email. Departments and contact information may be found http://www.peoriagov.org/government-offices/

The governor signed an executive order that temporarily suspended provisions in the Open Meetings Act for local government meetings. With the guidance to keep meetings to 10 people, the city is looking at electronic options in order to hold the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on March 24.

Mayor Jim Ardis stated, “Closing City buildings to the public is an important preventative measure to protect our staff while allowing us to continue our services. We are still available by phone or email to assist your needs. We thank the public for their understanding.”

Peoria County, Woodford County, and Tazewell County will also issue disaster declarations on the same date. Please refer to their websites for specific information pertaining to their services.

Visit www.peoriagov.org for City Information or call 494-CARE

For the most updated information on COVID-19, please refer to the CDC’s website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Or Peoria City/County Health Department COVID-19 page https://www.pcchd.org/COVID-19