Peoria medical resident charged with videotaping inside two hospital bathrooms

A first-year neurosurgery resident at a Peoria hospital was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with the illegal videotaping of people using two bathrooms inside the OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Police were called to the Medical Center at 530 NE Glen Oak Dr. on Aug. 9, after a video camera was discovered in an employee bathroom. Investigators say a female hospital employee was using the bathroom when she notice a camera lying on the floor; the device had apparently detached and fallen from its hiding place.

Henry Tze Hin Chang, 28, was arrested and booked at the Peoria County Jail on Aug. 11 on a single count of unauthorized video recording, which is a Class 4 Felony. After a judge set bond at $115,000, Chang posted 10 percent and was released on electronic monitoring and was required to surrender his passport.

The Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office said investigators recovered a number of videos on the camera of different women using the bathroom. They also reportedly found a video of Chang setting up the camera.

On Aug. 22, upon further investigation, the State’s Attorney added 55 new counts of Unlawful Video Recording after it was determined that Chang had set up video cameras in two different bathrooms and had been recording people for over a month.

Detectives have reportedly recovered “over 100 recordings” of victims on Chang’s computers. Police say they are currently working with hospital officials to identify additional victims.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may have been recorded that day to contact either the Peoria Police Department or Peoria County State’s Attorney Investigators,” State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said in a press release. “This case is still under investigation, and more charges are expected once the case proceeds to Grand Jury.”

The prison sentence for a Class 4 felony is not less than one year and not more than three years, as well as up to a $25,000 fine.

OSF Healthcare spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff is quoted in media reports stating that Chang is no longer employed by the hospital. According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation website, Chang was issued his medical license on July 1, just six weeks prior to his arrest. The license status is now listed as canceled.