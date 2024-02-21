Peoria native Jim Thome nets Order of Lincoln honor

One of Peoria’s most famous sons, National Baseball Hall of Fame member Jim Thome, recently added to his list of accolades as one of seven 2024 Order of Lincoln recipients, the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

Established in 1964, the Order of Lincoln honors Illinois residents whose work uplifts every community in the state. Each honoree receives a warrant signed by the governor and bearing the Great Seal of the State of Illinois, certifying his or her investiture as a Laureate of the Order of Lincoln.

The recipients join more than 350 distinguished Illinois residents who have joined the Order of Lincoln over the last five decades. Thome, and his fellow 2024 Lincoln Laureates, will be honored at the Lincoln Academy of Illinois’ 60th Annual Convocation and Investiture, to be held April 13 at the Chicago History Museum.

Others receiving the honor are Evelyn Brandt Thomas, co-founder of Brandt Consolidated, a global agricultural business; Lewis Collens, a recognized leader in Illinois higher education; the Hon. Rita B. Garman, a retired Illinois Supreme Court Justice; Alison Krauss, a multi-award-winning bluegrass musician; Lester H. McKeever, Jr., an esteemed Certified Public Accountant; and Paul I. Raymundo, co-founder and CEO of The Resurrection Project, a nonprofit, community investment organization.

In an official statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “I couldn’t be prouder to announce this year’s Order of Lincoln recipients. These talented individuals embody the spirit of our state, and I am honored to recognize them for their service and dedication to Illinois.”

Thome, an all-state student-athlete in both baseball and basketball at Limestone High School, played one season of baseball at Illinois Central College, in 1988, before being drafted by the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) in the 13th round of the 1989 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. He went on to forge a prodigious, 22-year MLB career, playing for six teams and garnering numerous awards along the way, capped by his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Thome, also a member of the Illinois Central College Athletic Hall of Fame, returned to his roots in 2021 for a dedication ceremony after ICC’s baseball and softball complex was named in his honor.

“It was a great day,” said ICC Director of Athletics Rob Buss. “He drove down here on his own, and at no time did he act like he was doing anyone a favor. He’s just a regular, ordinary guy. He spoke with our athletes, signed autographs, mingled with the crowd … really enjoyed his day. He couldn’t have been more appreciative of the honor and to be back on campus.”

Buss said Thome told the student-athletes on hand that day how important it was for him to be at home right out of high school in order to mature and grow, and how that propelled him forward in his baseball career.

“He could have gone to a different school, but he chose to stay home,” Buss said. “For our athletes to see that come out his mouth was just great — how important ICC was to him … to get him on the right track.”

Of the more than 1,000 athletes from Illinois who have played Major League Baseball, Thome ranks first in home runs (612), RBI (1,699), on-base percentage (.402) and slugging percentage (.554). A five-time all-star during his MLB career, he won a Silver Slugger Award in 1996, and was named the 2006 American League Comeback Player of the Year as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Honors in recognition of Thome’s community involvement include the 2002 Roberto Clemente Award, the 2001 and 2004 Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, the 2004 Lou Gehrig Memorial Award and the 2011 Brooks Robinson Community Service Award.

“He’s been a great citizen of the state of Illinois,” Buss said. “I’m not surprised at all that this (Order of Lincoln) accolade is coming his way.”