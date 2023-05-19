Riverfront Museum, Peoria nonprofit partner to fight food insecurity

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is partnering with Peoria Grown to help residents get hands-on with their health.

The museum is hosting a Peoria Grown Pop-Up on Saturday, May 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the sun plaza, 222 SW Washington St.

The event is intended for the whole family, with live food demos, activities and challenges to improve individual and community wellness awareness.

Try an array of culturally diverse fruits and vegetables to fill a food passport. Participants can get their heart pumping with a dance party led by Studio Z.

Licensed dieticians will be on hand to answer questions and talk with individuals about healthy eating habits.

Peoria Grown is partnering with the Peoria Riverfront Museum for special events throughout the summer, planning heart-healthy events in conjunction with the Body Worlds RX exhibit at the museum, which opened May 13.

For more information on these events, visit RiverfrontMuseum.org.

The museum and Peoria Grown are looking for volunteers of all ages to help at one of these heart-healthy events. They will take place on the fourth Saturday of each month. See the dates and ages groups below:

May 27 — elementary students

June 24 — high school/college students

July 22 — senior adults 65 and older

Aug. 26 — open to all ages.

To sign up to volunteer, go to www.flipcause.com.

Peoria Grown was founded in 2018 with a mission is to address food insecurity issues through improved coordination of resources; access to affordable, healthy food with an emphasis on fresh produce; and education on nutrition and making healthy food choices.

The organization looks to address the ever-growing issue of food insecurity in the Peoria area. After about a year of working within the community, the organization identified dietary education and access to fresh produce, as the two main issues not being addressed in areas identified as food deserts, according to is website.

Peoria Grown said it discovered that there was an opportunity for increased coordination and partnering among existing resources. For more information on the organization , visit www.peoriagrown.com.