State Police ticket 18 for distracted driving

Illinois State Police Troop 4 Commander Capt. Dustin Geier has announced the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Peoria County during November.

The program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.

Citations issued during November were for:

Hand-held phone/device: 17

Texting while driving: 1

Total distracted driving citations: 18

Total of all citations: 37

Total of written warnings: 5

The project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.