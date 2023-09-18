Teen charged in 2022 murder

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fatal 2022 carjacking.

The St. Clair State’s Attorney’s Office has charged the teen with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. On Aug. 27, 2022, Public Safety Enforcement Group agents responded to the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis in reference to a deceased woman in the street. A 49-year-old woman was fatally shot.

The juvenile who was arrested was being held without bond. He was arrested Aug. 4.

PSEG is a joint effort between the Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department for violent crime investigations. The group was created to provide more resources in East St. Louis to help solve and reduce crimes.

The State’s Attorney’s Office filed 13 other felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in East St. Louis cases during August.

Other cases were: