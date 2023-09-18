Teen charged in 2022 murder

Teen charged in 2022 murderSeptember 17, 2023
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fatal 2022 carjacking.
The St. Clair State’s Attorney’s Office has charged the teen with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. On Aug. 27, 2022, Public Safety Enforcement Group agents responded to the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis in reference to a deceased woman in the street. A 49-year-old woman was fatally shot.
The juvenile who was arrested was being held without bond. He was arrested Aug. 4.
PSEG is a joint effort between the Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department for violent crime investigations. The group was created to provide more resources in East St. Louis to help solve and reduce crimes.
The State’s Attorney’s Office filed 13 other felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in East St. Louis cases during August.
Other cases were:
- Andrea Kemp, 37, of East St. Louis, was charged Aug. 1 with aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated domestic battery causing permanent disfigurement and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. On July 15, PSEG agents responded to a stabbing in the Samuel Gomper Homes on the 400 block of North Sixth Street in which a 46-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest with a knife. Kemp was being held in St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
- Derrick Ross, 33, of East St. Louis, was charged Aug. 10 with aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years of age. On July 14, PSEG agents investigated a domestic battery on the 1300 block of North 43rd Bond was set at $50,000.
- Stanley Bates, 38, of O’Fallon, was charged Aug. 28 with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Aug. 2, PSEG agents investigated an incident at Crown Food Mart, 2419 State St., in which an East St. Louis police officer allegedly saw a handgun fall out of the pant leg of a customer, identified as Bates, inside the store. Bond was set at $35,000.
- China Thomas of Alton was charged with aggravated battery on Aug.10. She was charged in connection with the battery of another woman in the parking lot of a bar on the 700 block of North 53rd Bond was set at $30,000.
- William Jackson II, 30, of East St. Louis, was charged on Aug. 31 with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer PSEG agents investigated an April 1 traffic stop in which the driver initially fled from East St. Louis police at 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue. The vehicle eventually stopped, and a loaded firearm was allegedly recovered. Bond was set at $30,000.
- Monticia Conrad, 31, of Belleville, was charged with criminal damage to property when arrested Aug. 11. On June 4, PSEG agents investigated a damage to property incident in which a woman struck the hood of another woman’s car with a golf club while it was parked on the 500 block of 10th Bond was set at $30,000.
- Demetrius Andrews, 39, of East St. Louis, was charged Aug. 1 with unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. On July 30, PSEG agents investigated a report of a man with a firearm inside the Crown Food Mart. Police said a man, identified as Andrews, was located and a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number was found in his possession. Bond was set at $30,000.
- Enrique Hagerman, 25, was charged Aug. 24 with domestic battery. On Aug. 5, PSEG agents responded to a domestic violence incident on the 1300 block of North 38th Street in which a 40-year-old woman was allegedly being struck by her nephew. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Michael White, 24, of East St. Louis, was charged Aug. 31 with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. On April 2, East St. Louis police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North 17th and State streets when the driver fled from officers. A short time later, the vehicle was located unoccupied on the 3000 block of Waverly Avenue. A man, identified as White, exited a residence advising that he had fled from officers, according to police. Bond was set at $10,000.