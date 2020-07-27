East Peora seeks community input on Levee District park

The East Peoria Community Foundation and the city of East Peoria are seeking opinions to help develop plans for a future community park. Levee Park will be located at the large triangle green space between Richland Street and Washington Street, just south of Fondulac District Library and across from Costco.

The new park will be funded through the support of generous community donors.

The public can provide feedback by completing an online survey. It is open to residents throughout Central Illinois and asks for opinions on potential park amenities such as music performances, a water feature or spray pad, playground equipment, walking trail, picnicking area, landscaping elements and more.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and does not seek any personal information other than age, gender and city of residence.

For more information regarding the East Peoria Community Foundation and previous Levee Park Concept Planning, visit the East Peoria Community Foundation web site.

You can view an on YouTube an overview video of the project.