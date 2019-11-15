East Peoria Festival of Lights queen and court selected

The 2019 Festival of Lights of East Peoria court was selected Nov. 10.

This year’s queen is Chloe Rogers, 17, is a junior at East Peoria Community High School and the daughter of Kay and Pam Rogers.

First runner-up Jadelyn Everett, 17, is a senior at East Peoria Community High School and the daughter of Kristine Kelley and Tim Harris.

Second runner-up Jexie Bolding, 16, is a junior at East Peoria Community High School and the daughter of Syndy Bolding.

Rogers was crowned at the conclusion of the 34th annual Festival of Lights Queen Pageant. She received a $1,000 college scholarship and a package of prizes donated by local businesses. The first and second runners-up also receive prizes.

The queen and her court will appear on a float in the 35th annual Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The queen will also preside over all festivities for the 2019 Festival of Lights, make appearances at community events in 2020 and crown the 2020 queen.

Five young women were in the 2019 pageant competition.