Fondulac Library District eliminating fines

As part of its celebration for national Library Card Sign-Up Month, Fondulac District Library announces it will officially go fine free effective Sept. 1.

The Board of Trustees revised library policies to stop the assessment of overdue fines for items checked out at FDL and approved clearing all outstanding overdue fines on items checked out at FDL from patron accounts at the August board meeting.

The library is implementing these changes to provide the community with more equitable access to library materials and services. Studies have shown that fines do not motivate borrowers to return items on time and make people less likely to visit or return to the library. Eliminating fines as a financial barrier will expand access, services, and benefits to the FDL community.

Patrons are still expected to adhere to loan periods and return or renew items on or before the due date, and patrons will still be responsible for the repair, replacement, or collection fees for lost or damaged items. Visit the Fine Free FAQ page at fondulaclibrary.org for more details about these new policies.

Clearing patrons’ existing fines applies to anything checked out at FDL no matter where the item is from, where the patron’s library card is from, or where the item is returned. Patrons with previous fines are encouraged to use this opportunity to renew their FDL cards (but are still responsible for fines due to other libraries).

Additionally, renewing or signing up for an FDL card in September will earn patrons an entry into a prize drawing for an Amazon Fire HD8 tablet.

FDL celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Visit fondulaclibrary.org for more information.