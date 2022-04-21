Local library offers delivery service for homebound

Fondulac District Library announces its new Homebound Delivery Service for individuals who are unable to visit the library or pick up their materials due to a temporary or permanent condition. This service expands the accessibility of the library’s collection to keep all members of the community informed, entertained, and engaged.

Staff will deliver new materials and pick up items from enrolled patrons’ homes every two weeks, and will also help patrons with selecting items to check out that fit their interests and preferences. The library recently invested in a utility van to facilitate the deliveries and more outreach endeavors throughout the community.

“We’re excited to offer more convenient services to patrons who may not be able to access the library otherwise,” said library director

Genna Buhr. “Homebound services will help us connect with those in our district who can’t just walk through our doors.”

Applications for Homebound Delivery Service are available online at fondulaclibrary.org or at the library, or staff can assist patrons with completing the application over the phone. Eligible individuals must reside within district boundaries and be confined to their residence, either temporarily due to extended illness/convalescence or permanently due to disability, age, or other medical issues.

Instead of receiving homebound delivery, eligible patrons may opt to designate a household or family member to pick up, deliver, and return materials on their behalf. For additional information about homebound delivery or designated borrower services, please call (309) 699-3917 or visit fondulaclibrary.org.