Minier’s all-day Country Christmas benefits Community Claus project

“There are kids who live near you who will not have a Christmas because their families have no means to provide a Christmas,” Village of Minier Administrative Specialist Sasha Horner said. “Community Claus can mean the difference between getting nothing and having something for the holidays.”

Community Claus was founded in 2003 as a cooperative project between the village of Minier, local businesses, civic groups and churches. Proceeds provide gifts, clothing and food for area children and senior citizens in need.

“It’s an amazing program for the kids in the Olympia schools. It does provide presents winter boots coats pajamas they get food and gift cards to the local grocery store,” said Horner. “It’s not just for the kids, it’s also for the elderly who may not have any family.”

Last year, around 50 individuals and families benefited from the program. Most of the Community Claus funds and donations from an annual spaghetti dinner and Minier’s annual Classic Country Christmas, which features one of Illinois’ longest-running Christmas parades.

The spaghetti dinner was held Nov. 21 at St. John’s Faith Fellowship Hall in Minier. The Olympia Grade School student council helped with the dinner, which was held in conjunction with National Reading Night. Classic Country Christmas is a day-long event that begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Separately, the Minier Fire Department is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast from 6 – 10 a.m. that morning. The all-you-can-eat breakfast is $6 per person, and includes biscuits and gravy.

Horner said this year’s Classic Country Christmas will host more than 70 vendors at four different locations. Free tram rides will be available for shoppers to shuttle to and from those spots.

“Our vendors are amazing. My big goal when we started looking for vendors, that we found people who could offer unique Christmas gifts,” Horner said. “That’s the reason for the theme, by going back to a classic country Christmas.”

Among the hard-to-find items will be hand-gathered and handcrafted Alpaca blankets and scarves, local honey and bee products, a custom clothing line from All A Buzz Boutique and furniture crafted from barn wood and leather.

The event portion of the day begins at 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, where Santa will visit along with two live reindeer. Horse drawn wagon rides will carry passengers through a determined route, there will be a make-and-take ornament station and Santa’s Snack Shack will have hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies.

Entry to the event is $5. Once all the funds are tallied, mystery shoppers will fulfill lists for the Community Claus recipients and the gifts, clothes and grocery store gift cards will be delivered discretely around the area. For more information on Community Claus, visit https://minier.com/christmas-in-minier.