Tazewell County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

Small Wonders Miracle Walk benefits OSF neonatal unit

Every year, hundreds of critically ill newborns are cared for in the neonatal unit at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Many of them spend days, weeks, even months receiving life-changing and lifesaving treatment.

The 13th annual Small Wonders Miracle Walk benefiting the OSF Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Families will enjoy a 3K walk, silent auction, face painting, bounce houses, and a fun concert by Julie K.

Participants gather to celebrate, reconnect and remember all of the families who’ve received care in the neonatal unit. The event, organized by patient families, raises funds for family programming, educational classes, activities and medical equipment.

Learn more and register http://events.osfhealthcarefoundation.org. You can also register by calling the OSF HealthCare Foundation at 309-566-5666. Register by Sept. 4 for guaranteed t-shirt size. Online registration closes Sept. 18.

Cops, Cars and Kids event hosted in Levee District

A new event, Tazewell County Cops, Cars, and Kids will take place from 4 to 6:30 pm Tuesday, Sept. 24 in The Levee District. The community can meet local first responders and check out squad cars, police motorcycles, fire trucks, a police boat and more.

A K-9 demonstration will occur at 5:30 pm and there will be story time at 6 p.m. in the reading garden at Fondulac District Library.

The event is sponsored by the East Peoria Police Department.

MORTON

Fine Arts Association releases fall concert lineup

The Morton Fine Arts Association’s 2019-20 fall/winter concert series, a ticketed series, held at the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center (BFPAC) is poised to be another fantastic lineup. Season Tickets include all 5 concerts for just $100 ($20 per show), while individual concert tickets (if available) will be $30 each beginning Sept. 23.

Here’s the list for the 2019-20 fall/winter concert series. More information about each concert will be posted soon:

Oct. 7 – Nashville Legacy

Nov. 11 – The Drifters (Original)

Dec. 9 – Daily and Vincent

Jan. 6 – Still Surfin’ (Beach Boys Tribute Band)

Feb. 3 – David Osborne Trio

The BFPAC theatre is located on the East side of the Morton High School building and is accessed via the parking lot off of Jackson Street.

Lobby doors to the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center will be open by 6 p.m. with an art display.

The doors to the Caterpillar Theater open by 6:30 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Seats are not assigned, but there are no bad seats in the theater. The Bertha Frank PAC provides for an intimate concert experience with wonderful acoustics.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

Pritzker appoints public administrator, guardian

Thomas Brewer will serve as the public administrator and public guardian of Tazewell County, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

Brewer has worked at Brewer Law Office, LLC since 2004 and has a wealth of legal experience as he has previously served as public administrator and public guardian of Tazewell from 1996 to 2013.

An active member of his community, Brewer has been active in the Knights of Columbus, Tremont Community Unit School District #702, and the Tazewood Center for Wellness. Brewer is a graduate of Illinois Central College, Illinois State University where he received his bachelor’s in political science, and Creighton University where he received his law degree.

New year begins this month for Illinois 4-H

4-H clubs will be organizing soon for the 2019-20 4-H year. Most clubs have their first meeting of the new year in September or October. 4-H is the youth education outreach of University of Illinois Extension.

Kids who like having fun, meeting new people, developing new skills, and getting involved in community projects will want to join 4-H.

Those who are at least 8 years old by Sept. 1, 2019, and not yet 19, can join a 4-H club, get involved in camps, workshops, and special events.

A 4-H club has five or more members and one or more volunteer leaders. Club members elect their own officers, plan club programs, and conduct six or more meetings and other events during the 4-H year. Each member enrolls in at least one 4-H project. Some clubs also participate in group activities or community service projects.

For those who like traveling, 4-H offers camps, conferences, trips, the Illini 4-H Summer Academies at the U of I, and more. Countywide and multi-county events such as 4-H workshops, recreational outings, and the many summer county 4-H shows offer plenty of ways for kids to belong to a positive group, develop new skills, become a leader and be around positive mentors and caring adults.

While 4-H is proud of its agricultural background, it’s much more than that now. There are over 100 projects from which to choose, covering virtually every subject imaginable.

There are 4-H clubs located throughout Fulton, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell counties. Youth are eligible to join whatever club works best for them and their family schedule. There is a $20 4-H program fee, but no one is denied membership because of inability to pay.

The 4-H program is open to all youth, regardless of place of residence, race, creed, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, or marital status.

A list of clubs is available on our website, within each county’s section. We encourage you to reach out to the club leaders listed or the local 4-H staff to learn more about the clubs. https://extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/4-h-youth-development

Adults who would be interested in becoming a volunteer are also encouraged to call the local Extension office to find out more about applying for a 4-H volunteer role.

STATE

Coverage for mammograms, breast cancer screenings expanded

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation expanding health insurance coverage for mammograms and other breast cancer screenings.

“When it comes to breast cancer in the United States, its frequency, proper screening, and mortality vary vastly across racial and ethnic groups. We cannot and should not tolerate the disparities that come from institutional failures,” said Pritzker. “At a time when too many states — and the federal government — are in the business of destabilizing women’s health care, Illinois will stand on the side of patients. From breast cancer to youth Epi-Pens to Lyme disease, we’re making Illinoisans’ coverage better suit their needs.”

The new law expands both private insurance and Medicaid to cover several preventative measures to help women detect breast cancer. Mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs will now be covered when deemed medically necessary by a physician, advanced practice nurse or physician assistant. Senate Bill 162 takes effect on Jan. 1.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, upwards of ten thousand women in Illinois are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and the risk of getting breast cancer has increased for black women and Asian and Pacific Islander women over the last decade. With the new law increasing access to preventative care, early detection and treatment can help save lives.

“Everyone should have the ability to access life-saving health care,” said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “By eliminating cost-sharing for screening mammograms and adding coverage for diagnostic mammograms, this legislation eliminates another obstacle that makes it difficult for people to access the care they need. We hope this legislation will lead to better health outcomes for Illinoisans.”