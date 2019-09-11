Tazewell County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

EPFD selling breast cancer awareness T-Shirts

To show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the East Peoria Fire Department sells breast cancer awareness T-shirts each fall. Orders must be pre-paid

Orders will be accepted through 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Navy-blue shirts are available to the public. The 2019 shirt features a pink East Peoria Fire Department logo on the front and pink and white words East Peoria Fire on the back with a pink fire hose in the shape of the breast cancer ribbon.

Adult sizes range from small through 5-extra-large. Children’s sizes range from small through extra-large. Long-sleeve T-shirts are available and come in adult sizes small through 3-extra-large, and children’s sizes small through extra-large.

Prices

Short-sleeve shirts cost $15. Long-sleeve shirts cost $18.

Shirts can be ordered at EastSide Centre, 1 EastSide Drive, East Peoria. The Fire Department will submit the orders that evening and the shirts can be picked up at EastSide Center after Oct. 1.

For more information, call 309-427-7768.

MORTON

Medicare Part D Assistance available at Morton Library

Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, you may change your current Medicare Part D Plan for prescription drugs or enroll in a Part D Plan for the first time. This enrollment will be effective Jan. 1, 2020.

You do not have to change your plan if you are satisfied with the one you have. However, you are encouraged to check every year to see if your plan is still the least expensive for your current prescription medications.

Mel Clauser, SHIP Counselor and Central Illinois Agency on Aging Volunteer, sponsored by Morton Public Library, will be available to assist you, by appointment, at the Morton Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays during the enrollment period from Oct. 16 through Dec. 4. There is no charge for this service. Mel will be available Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and Dec. 4.

Call the library at 263-2200 to make an appointment. Appointments may be arranged for other times if you cannot come on a Wednesday. Any changes to your Medicare Part D Plan should be completed by Dec. 4 in order to make a smooth transition starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Bring your Medicare card and a list of all your prescription medications, including medication name, dosage, and frequency taken, with you to your appointment.

The Morton Park District will begin indoor Play Days for families on Nov. 5.

This is an open playtime for the little ones to play freely and socialize at the indoor playground and on the turf with balls, hula hoops and more. Play days will follow the Morton School schedule; if there is a holiday or a snow day Play Days will not be scheduled.

It will be held Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Recreation Center is located at 324 Detroit. Cost is $1 per child or a family max of $4. There is no fee for children under 1 to participate in the program.

Night Under the Lights benefits schools

The Tennis Night Under the Lights will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Joal Stanfield Memorial Tennis Complex at Morton High School, 350 N. Illinois Ave.

Any proceeds and donations will benefit the Joal T. Stanfield Memorial MHS Tennis Endowment Fund. For more information, go to www.morton709.org.

PEKIN

Resurfacing of Illinois 9 began last week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that resurfacing of Illinois 9 from just east of the U.S. 24 junction to the McNaughton Bridge began Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Lane closures will be necessary during this project, which is expected to be complete in November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Construction planned for Sheridan Road between 14th Street and Parkway is about to start. R.A. Cullinan began removing and replacing areas of curb and sidewalk, and the road will be milled and overlayed with new asphalt after most the concrete work is finished. The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1.

TREMONT

Storytime for preschool children at the library

Tremont Library, 215 S Sampson St., will present Tales Under the Tree from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays Sept. 12, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.

Children ages 6 years and under and their parents are invited for stories, songs, and activities to develop early literacy. Wigglers are always welcome.

No registration required.

For more about Tales, call 925-5432 or email tremontlibrary.storytime@gmail.com.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

Tazewell County Cops, Cars, and kids

Join us for Tazewell County Cops, Cars, and Kids in the Levee District in East Peoria from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 24. Come meet your local first responders. There will be squad cars, police motorcycles, fire trucks, a police boat, and more.

K-9 demonstration at 5:30 p.m. and story time at 6 p.m. in the reading garden at the Fondulac Library.

The event is hosted by the East Peoria Police Department.

STATE

Museum hosts blues musician for concert series

Music at the Museum: Acoustic blues musician Ivas John performs as part of the monthly “Music at the Museum” concert series at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. John’s story is as unique as his music.

Born as a first- generation Lithuanian American into a music-loving Chicago home, John’s earliest influences came from European folk dancing, melodies hammered out on the family piano, and playing trumpet in the school band.

John’s most recent project, “Good Days A Comin,” put him on the map in the world of acoustic music with a vision of what pure folk and country blues music should sound like. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information on the featured acts and a full series schedule, visit www.museumconcerts.com.