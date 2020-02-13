Eight new meetings and events announced for Rockford region

Backed by big venues, variety and expertise, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced eight tourism Big Wins that are slated to deliver $12,643,430 of tourism economic impact to the region in 2020-21.

These events, representing a diverse mix in the meetings and sports segments — from major bowling and softball tournaments to basset hound and tattoo conventions—was announced at an event last week at Don Carter Lanes.

“These eight big wins, a representative sample of our clients, will be a strong economic driver in 2020 and 2021 for the local economy,” said John Groh, RACVB President/CEO. “This diverse set of tournaments and conventions will showcase all our region has to offer to customer groups of all types. The connections our team has made with clients and the excellent partnerships built with local partners fuel us to keep pushing the limits across all market segments.”

Highlighting the multi-purpose nature of our region’s tourism venues, these eight signature events will showcase the variety of the region’s venues including: Mercyhealth Sportscore One, Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and its onsite Indoor Sports Center, Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront & Rockford Conference Center, Cliffbreakers Events & Riverview Inn & Suites, Don Carter Lanes, The Cherry Bowl and Park Lanes.

“This is another reminder of all that the Rockford region has to offer,” added Lindsay Arellano, RACVB Vice President of Sales & Service. “We’re indeed a sports destination, and we also have a strong lineage of success in the meetings market. Tourism has something for everyone—that’s well represented by these eight events, and we’re excited to keep building on this success to keep growing our tourism economy.”

The big line-up includes:

Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Rockford Open

Date: June 4 – 6 (Thursday 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.)

Location: Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale North Blvd., Rockford, IL

Attendance: There will be up to 80 professional bowlers traveling here from across the nation and internationally

Economic Impact: Estimated 240 room nights, $86,426 estimated economic impact (EEI)

Website: www.pwba.com

Note: There will be an opportunity for the community to be involved in a Pro-Am event on Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. Details to be announced at www.doncarterlanes.com

Illinois Council of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (ICCVB) 2020 Spring Conference

Date: June 9 – 10

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront & Rockford Conference Center, 416 S.Main St., Rockford,

Attendance: 100 attendees traveling from 38 different Convention & Visitors Bureaus throughout Illinois

Economic Impact: Estimated 60 room nights, $35,741 EEI

Website: www.iccvb.org

North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) World Series

Date: Aug. 12 – 16

Location: Mercyhealth Sportscore One, 1288 Elmwood Road, Rockford, IL

Attendance: There will be 80 teams coming from across the United States

Economic Impact: Estimated 2,000 room nights, $694,514 EEI

Website: www.nafafastpitch.com

2020 Basset Hound Club of America (BHCA) Nationals

Date: Sept. 18 – 25

Location: Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Indoor Sports Center, 8800 East Riverside Boulevard, Loves Park, IL (primary event site location)

Attendance: Approximately 200 exhibitors with over 250 Basset Hounds

Economic Impact: Estimated 640 room nights, $757,614 EEI

Website: https://basset-bhca.org/events-programs/bhca-nationals/

The Rock River Tattoo Art Expo

Date: Oct. 2 – 4 (Friday 12 p.m.–9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.–7 p.m.)

Location: Riverview Inn & Suites and Cliffbreakers Events, 700 W. Riverside Blvd., Rockford

Attendance: 2,000 attendees traveling from across the country and internationally

Economic Impact: Estimated 900 room nights, $445,984 EEI

Website: https://www.tattooartexpo.com/index.html

Rockford is known as the home of Milton Zeis, who ran a state-sponsored tattoo school opened in 1951. He was an early pioneer in the globalization of the tattoo market and is known for one of the first and earliest publications of tattooing. This convention will honor him and other historic artists.

Illinois Association Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) Fall Conference 2020

Date: Nov. 4 – 6

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront & Rockford Conference Center, 416 S. Main St., Rockford

Attendance: 125 attendees will be in the Rockford region traveling from across Illinois

Economic Impact: Estimated 250 room nights, $72,863 EEI

Website: https://www.iacce.org/

Illinois State United States Bowling Congress (USBC Women’s Bowling Tournament

Date: Feb. 27 – April 18, 2021 (held over the course of seven weekends)

Location: Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E. State St., Rockford and Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale N. Blvd., Rockford

Attendance: Nearly 2,500 bowlers traveling from across Illinois

Economic Impact: Estimated 2,000 room nights and $10,550,288 EEI (combined with the USBC Open Bowling Tournament)

Website: https://illinoisstateusbc.org/index.html

This tournament continues to rotate throughout the state and because of strong partnerships with the Illinois State USBC board it has been hosted in the Rockford region in 2012, 2016 and once again in 2021.

Illinois State United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Bowling Tournament

Date: March 27 – May 2, 2021 (held over the course of five weekends)

Location: Park Lanes, 5318 N. 2nd St., Loves Park

Attendance: Nearly 2,500 bowlers from across Illinois

Economic Impact: Estimated 1,000 room nights and $10,550,288 EEI (combined with the USBC Women’s Bowling Tournament)

Website: https://illinoisstateusbc.org/index.html

This is the first time in Illinois State USBC history that the Women’s and the Open Bowling Tournaments will take place in the same host city.