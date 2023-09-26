Parents and their young children gather at hospital to celebrate recoveries and good health

The happy sounds of children laughing and playing highlighted the recent Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Reunion at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital and Physician Clinic–Riverside.

The 37th annual event on Sept. 9 included pony rides, games, prizes, giveaways and refreshments to celebrate children who began their lives in the hospital’s NICU. It also allowed families to reconnect with the medical providers who cared for their babies.

The Kellner family of Beloit, Wis. credits the NICU staff for providing peace of mind and hope during the 63 days their daughter Margaret spent in the unit.

“It was reassuring during her extended stay to know that Margaret was so well-cared for,” said her father, Kody Kellner. “I could see how much the NICU staff cared, which comforted us. It surprised us how fast she grew, and I think NICU staff and parents working together makes all the difference.”

“She’s done amazingly well, and now, Margaret is just a normal newborn,” said her mother, Savannah Kellner.

Shawnna Slater of Milton, Wis., was in the last days of her pregnancy and in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 when she had concerns about her baby’s movement.

“I ended up having an emergency C-section, and my daughter Gracie was intubated before she arrived at the MercyHealth Riverside NICU,” Slater said.

“We’re thankful for the MercyHealth team in Janesville, the Superior Ambulance team that brought her to Rockford, and the NICU team at MercyHealth Riverside. She’s a happy, healthy two-year-old, and we are so blessed by everyone who cared for Gracie.”

After an early labor and difficult delivery, Brooke Jensen’s son Maverick began experiencing heart issues.

“His lung pressure was higher than his blood pressure, and he wouldn’t stop crying,” she said. “My husband only got to hold him for three seconds when Maverick stopped breathing. That’s when the doctors said they were transferring Maverick from Janesville, where he was born, to the NICU at MercyHealth Riverside.”

Jensen especially appreciated the NICU’s technology, which gave her real-time updates on Maverick’s progress.

“I loved being able to see Maverick through the angel cams on his isolette (incubator for a newborn) when I couldn’t physically be with him. Since I was still at MercyHealth Janesville during his first days at MercyHealth Riverside, it was wonderful to log in on the angel cam and call the nurses anytime to see how he was doing.”

Maverick’s dad, Mitch Jensen, felt as if there were another set of ‘angels’ looking out for his son in the NICU.

“Both sets of our grandparents loved hummingbirds, and when Maverick arrived in the NICU at MercyHealth Riverside, he was in a hummingbird-themed room, so it was like a sign to us that Maverick would be OK.”

Starr Shamp, a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor from Belvidere, had a recurrence of her cancer during pregnancy and delivered her son six weeks premature.

“Harrison was in the MercyHealth Riverside NICU for two weeks, and it was tough, but great to have the angel cam to monitor his progress. It was truly a lifesaver for us when we couldn’t be with him.”

MercyHealth Riverside NICU nurse Dijana Rodriguez said the most rewarding part of her job is seeing the babies progress and go home to be with their families. Her role isn’t without uncertainty and surprises.

“The NICU stay is always very challenging for parents because they don’t know when their baby will be going home, and they lose that sense of control because they can’t take care of their child. It’s not always an easy stay, but we try to do everything we can to care for these little ones and reassure their parents.”