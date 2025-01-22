Pedestrian killed on Rockford bridge

Pedestrian killed on Rockford bridgeChronicle Media — January 21, 2025
In recent Rockford police incidents:
A man died after a vehicle hit him on the Auburn Street Bridge.
At 7:45 p.m. Friday, Rockford police responded to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian traffic accident on the bridge. When officers arrived, they observed the victim, 32-year-old Martavion Howard, lying on the bridge.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Shooting death
Rockford police responded at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a local hospital for a gunshot victim.
Police said they later learned the shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Javelin.
The victim, 22-year-old Darian Bunnell, was transported to a local hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
Loaded weapon
Two individuals were charged with unlawful use of a weapon after a loaded handgun was allegedly found inside their vehicle.
Rockford officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 12:40 a.m. Saturday near Soper and Blaisdell. During the stop, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun, police said.
Marquette Rogers, 44, who was listed as homeless, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and various traffic charges.
Amaujonique Anderson, 19, of Rockford was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and no valid FOID card.
Both occupants were taken to the County Jail and later released after detention hearings.
The State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.