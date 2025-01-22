Pedestrian killed on Rockford bridge

Chronicle MediaJanuary 21, 2025

In recent Rockford police incidents:

A man died after a vehicle hit him on the Auburn Street Bridge.

At 7:45 p.m. Friday, Rockford police responded to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian traffic accident on the bridge. When officers arrived, they observed the victim, 32-year-old Martavion Howard, lying on the bridge.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Shooting death

Rockford police responded at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a local hospital for a gunshot victim.

Police said they later learned the shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Javelin.

The victim, 22-year-old Darian Bunnell, was transported to a local hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Loaded weapon

Two individuals were charged with unlawful use of a weapon after a loaded handgun was allegedly found inside their vehicle.

Rockford officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 12:40 a.m. Saturday near Soper and Blaisdell. During the stop, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun, police said.

Marquette Rogers, 44, who was listed as homeless, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and various traffic charges.

Amaujonique Anderson, 19, of Rockford was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and no valid FOID card.

Both occupants were taken to the County Jail and later released after detention hearings.

The State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.

