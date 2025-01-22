Rockford intersection closed

An emergency water main repair has closed a Rockford intersection.

Repairs are being done at Kilburn Avenue & Auburn Street.

Auburn is closed at Russell Avenue to all traffic heading eastbound. That traffic will be detoured onto Russell.

Kilburn Avenue is closed at Auburn to all traffic heading southbound.

Traffic controls are in place, and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. Motorists are advised to use caution when near work zones.

If water is shut off for repairs, residents in the area will be notified through information hung on their front door.

Work is expected to last one to three days.

Any questions should be referred to Rockford Public Works’ Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.

I