Rockford man faces weapons, drug charges

A Rockford man faces weapons and drug charges following a search of his residence.

Sauviun Partee, 20, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon (machine gun), possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and no valid firearms owner identification card.

Members of the Rockford Police Narcotics and Gang units executed a search warrant at Partee’s residence on the 7400 block of Ryebrook Road shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday as a result of a three-week investigation.

During the search, they allegedly located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and an automatic switch, along with 125 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Partee was taken into custody and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the cased and authorized the charges.