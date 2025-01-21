Rockford man, teen charged with possession of machine gun

A Rockford man and a teenager have been charged with being in possession of a machine gun.

Michael Hendricks, 33, and the teen were charged after Rockford officers, shortly before 9:45 p.m. Saturday, responded to a call of shots fired outside a residence on the 3000 block of Horton Street.

Hendricks was charged with possession of a machine gun by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member and possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender.

He and the teen were two of four individuals arrested in the incident.

During their investigation, Rockford officers recovered two loaded firearms—a loaded handgun with a laser, extended magazine and automatic switch that was reported stolen out of Dubuque, Iowa, and a loaded handgun with a flashlight.

Two 17-year-old Rockford boys were taken into custody and taken to Winnebago County Juvenile Detention.

Hendricks was taken into custody at Winnebago County Jail.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against the suspects.

One of the 17-year-olds was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of no valid firearms owner identification card, and one count of no valid FOID card from a prior case.

The other teen was charged with no valid FOID card, and aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon from a prior case.

Carlos Hardt, 24, of Rockford, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

As with any and all investigations, police said, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any criminal incidents is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and the tip to 847411, get the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.