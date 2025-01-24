Rockford traffic stop leads to drug charges

A Rockford man faces drug charges after a traffic stop.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rockford officers conducted a traffic stop at Glenwood and Rockton. With the assistance of a Rockford police K-9, officers said, they located and recovered more than 2 pounds of marijuana, chocolate bars suspected to contain Psilocybin (mushrooms) and cash.

Police said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Eurel Wilford, 28, was taken into custody and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against Wilford of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.