State Police arrest six in human trafficking enforcement operation

The Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau arrested six men during a two-day human trafficking enforcement operation in the Rockford area.

State Police conducted the operation in Winnebago County on Wednesday and Thursday. The operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

The six men were arrested and charged with indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony; traveling to meet a child, a Class 3 felony; and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age or older, a Class 4 felony.

Arrested individuals are:

Carlos Rivera, 50, of Rockford

Harry Hulmes III, 57, of Machesney Park

Jon Juhlin, 58, of Rockford

Lavonte Allen, 32, of Rockford

Nathan Hayes, 31, of Pecatonica

Gerald Hochastatter, 71, of Delevan, Wis.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The operation was part of a State Police multifaceted approach aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. ISP special agents, officers from ISP troops 1 and 3, ISP SWAT, and the ISP Intelligence Support Unit partnered with the State Line Area Narcotics Team and the Blackhawk Area Task Force for the operation. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor, or services against their will. ISP officials said the agency continues its multifaceted approach toward protecting those most vulnerable with its ongoing statewide human trafficking enforcement operations.

ISP officials said the signs of human trafficking can be subtle. To learn more about signs, visit “Recognizing the Signs” at humantraffickinghotline.org.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, text *233733 or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.