4-H show time is here Woodford County

It is that time again to welcome back the Woodford County 4-H Show on July 25-28 at Farm Bureau Park in Eureka. Youth have been hard at work finishing up their projects and we are excited for everyone to come out to the show and see 4-H youth in action.

There are more than 100 years of 4-H show memories in Woodford County already, so all are invited you all to help us kick off the start to 100 more. Whether it is the legendary treats available at the 4-H food stand, viewing the halls of hard work and dedication of youth projects, or simply walking the barns to visit with local raised livestock; memories are made in 4-H.

Plan your visit by downloading the show book and full schedule at go.illinois.edu/Woodford4H or grab one next time you are in town by stopping by the Woodford Extension office (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. –closed for lunch 12 to 1 p.m.). For questions or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please call the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.