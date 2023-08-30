A new ‘Taste’ comes to Eureka

Eureka Business Association members will be open for a new version of the decades’ old “Taste of Eureka” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Since COVID, and more health guidelines by the county and state the EBA is changing its event name to “Experience Eureka/Touch a Truck” this year. Originally at the event, food samples were given out by all participating members, but with less restaurants in town and fewer businesses having certified kitchen facilities, serving a food item has gotten more difficult for business owners.

This year visitors may still receive food samples in some locations. Other businesses will be giving out small business-related products, and/or coupons for purchases. Many sites may be having drawings in their businesses for larger items or baskets of items.

New this year in Experience Eureka will be the Touch a Truck event at Davenport Grade School parking lot. Tickets are not needed to experience the sights and sounds of Eureka’s emergency vehicles.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30, 300 tickets for $5 each will go on sale for this event and may be purchased at the Eureka Public Library and the Eureka Kirby (IGA) Foods until they are sold out. Many times in past years tickets sold out days before the event.

The EBA also offers gift checks that can be purchased at the Eureka Community Bank and the Eureka Public Library. These checks can be used like cash at participating EBA businesses. The checks make great gifts and may be purchased in amounts of $25, $10 and $5. Look for the EBA Member posters in the local businesses or check out EBA’s website at eurekabusiness.net to find the 75 participating business members.

The purpose of the Eureka Business Association is to promote and maintain a favorable business environment for its businesses and professional members by defining, developing and implementing programs and services that will expand business opportunities and add to economic activities in their community.