Carle Eureka Hospital holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday 

Carle Eureka Hospital will be holding a Moderna vaccine clinic this Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for adults 18 years of age or older. The hospital is working with local public health officials to help ensure there is ready access to COVID-19 vaccine.

The Carle Eureka Hospital vaccination clinic is by appointment only at 101 S. Major St., Eureka. Clinic attendees should enter through the main hospital entrance and follow the red signage to the clinic location. Individuals can schedule appointments by calling 309-304-2400.

Everyone attending the clinic will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party who are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.

You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine visit Carle.org.