Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown returns to Eureka

Enjoy some great barbecue and help out a great local charity by coming out to the 2023 Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown on July 14-15 at Eureka College, 513 Reagan Drive.

The event will be raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital charities.

Barbecue teams from all over the country will be competing for the Kansas City BBQ Society’s Team of the Year, the Illinois BBQ Team of the Year and prize money of over $7,000. Backyard teams will also be competing for Team of the Year.

If you think you are a pretty good backyard cook, come on out and show your skills on July 14. Backyard grillers can compete against other backyard cooks as well as the pro teams in turkey and ribs. There is a $1,000 prize for someone who wins both.

On July 15, cooks can compete in chicken and ribs for the Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown Backyard Championship and could win another $500. You can also compete for the People’s Choice Award in pork shoulder.

The public is invited to enjoy some some top barbecue meats and vote in the People’s Choice competition on July 15.

In addition to the good barbecue, visitors can enjoy shopping from a variety of vendors and other food trucks.

Eureka College is hosting a family fun day, featuring inflatables and live music. You can also shop at our vendor fair and grab a bite from the food trucks onsite. Check out the Blackstone tent where chefs will share tastes of amazing griddle delights and showcase tips on how to cook like masters at home.

For more information, visit the Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown Facebook page or the website,

www.cibbq.com.