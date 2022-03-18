Eureka College opens anonymous student artwork exhibit

“It’s Just a Hobby,” an exhibit of anonymous, student-made works of art, will soon be on display at Eureka College’s Burgess Memorial Hall Art Gallery.

The exhibit will begin with an opening on Tuesday, March 22 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., and will be on display from March 22 to April 21. “It’s Just a Hobby” features paintings, sculptures, and mix-media installations by Eureka College students who just enjoy the creative process for personal enjoyment. An anonymous art show enables students to show a range of talent and emotions without having to answer questions of “Why.”

Submissions to the show were open to all students, regardless of major, giving everyone the chance to express themselves in art created in or outside of class. Eureka College students Antoinette Love, Ried Morrell and Grace Conrad are the exhibit’s curators.

Participants who entered will showcase their artistic tendencies while also being entered to win EC gear from the Red Devil Depot. EC students will have the opportunity to vote for their top three artworks. Voting ends on March 28 and the winner will be announced on March 29.

The Burgess Memorial Hall Art Gallery is located on the third floor of Burgess Memorial Hall, 300 E. College Ave., and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and tailor-made educational opportunities.