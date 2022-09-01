Eureka Friends of the Library to hold kickoff meeting

Become a Friend of the Library and attend the Friends kickoff reception and meeting. The membership fee is just $15 and patrons can register at the kickoff meeting or at the adult circulation desk anytime the library is open.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s outdoor pavilion where light refreshments will be served. Gift cards for Braker’s Market, Caleri’s Cafe & Bakery, The Flower Basket, Scottwood Floral, and Uncle Bob’s will be raffled off at the end of the meeting. All new members will receive a free tote bag.

The Eureka Public Library Board of Trustees recently thanked the Friends of the Library for their dedication to promoting and supporting the library. A certificate of appreciation was presented to Chairperson Robin Staudenmeier, and EPLD Trustee Liaison, Marjorie Crowe, acknowledging the dedication and financial contributions of the group.

More than $11,000 has been given to the library over the past eight years, supporting specific projects for children and adults, including Reading Buddies, Summer Reading parties, audio and large print books, room renovations, and elevator construction.

Friends of the Library also support additional fundraising opportunities such as the annual Quarter Auction and Book Sale. Members are welcome to attend semi-annual meetings. For more information about the Friends of the Library group, visit the Eureka Public Library website: www.eurekapl.org.