Eureka joins libraries across the nation for Money Smart Week

The Eureka Public Library is among the many libraries participating in Money Smart Week®, April 10 – 17. Virtual programs will focus on one daily “Money Smart” theme. Content will be provided by government, non-profit and educational institutions through a combination of 10-15-minute presentations, checklists, toolkits and other pertinent resources.

Money Smart Week programming will focus on supporting the needs of low to-moderate income households – those most affected by COVID-19 – to encourage greater financial well-being in their communities.

Created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, Money Smart Week® is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances. The American Library Association (ALA) is among several partnering organizations that participate.

For more information, visit the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Money Smart Week page at http://www.moneysmartweek.org/ or the Eureka Public Library website https://www.eurekapl.org/.

Medicare made clear presentation

The Eureka Public Library will be hosting another informational virtual presentation about Medicare basics that will be offered via Zoom on Monday, April 12 at 5 pm. This program is ideal for anyone desiring updated information on Medicare Parts A-D or Medicare Supplements.

All are welcome and registration is required before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 for the library to send out the Zoom information. The registration form can be found on the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org. For further information, please contact Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371 or at bixmix7@gmail.com. This program is for educational purposes only and no specific company’s plan details will be shared.

Program offers archival tips for genealogists

The Eureka Public Library will be hosting another virtual genealogy presentation, Archival Tips for Genealogists, on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Family genealogists tend to be collectors of all types of family memorabilia – including photos, recipe cards, school papers, textiles, books, and more.

This free program will provide participants with basic archival tips for preserving and storing treasured family heirlooms. Program will be held via Zoom and registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 16. For more information and the registration link, please visit eurekapl.org