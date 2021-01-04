Eureka Library announces January programs

For all Eureka Public Library, 202 Main St., programs, call the library at 309-467-2922.

Online dystopian fiction program

The Eureka Public Library will have author Joanne Zienty join patrons via Zoom to discuss dystopian fiction and her new novel “Children of the Revolution.” Why do we read dystopian fiction? What is the lure of exploring troubled fictional worlds, particularly during times of real-world crises? During this program, It Could Always Be Worse: The Comforts of Dystopian Fiction, patrons will take a look at works of dystopian fiction through a historical lens, from its early roots in the 1890s up to contemporary examples, including Children of the Revolution, focusing on what was happening in the world as these novels came to life and possible reasons behind their popularity.

This free online program will take place via the Zoom platform on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. Online registration is required before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13. More information and the registration form can be found on the library’s website eurekapl.org.

Program in a Bag

Since debuting in November, Program in a Bag has been a successful and engaging activity for adult patrons of the Eureka Public Library.

Every month there is a new themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. January’s craft will be a Take and Make Gratitude Journal, with materials and instructions supplied. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Friday, Jan. 15 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.

Genealogy Program

January’s online genealogy program from the Eureka Public Library will be on Civil War Genealogy. There will be a free virtual genealogy workshop on researching your Civil War ancestors at 10 am on Saturday, Jan. 16. Participants will learn about the different genealogical resources available for both the Union and Confederate governments as well as possible state, local, and veterans’ organizations records.

This is a free online program that will take place via the Zoom platform. Registration is required before 4 pm on Friday, January 15. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit eurekapl.org.

Expanded digital newspaper collection

The Eureka Library has the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection. Titled America’s News, this collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. America’s News provides online access to current and archived issues of 3,650 full-text newspapers.

America’s News enables library patrons to easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections. Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate, and much more. In addition to using America’s News at workstations in the library, patrons can access the collection from home by logging in through the link on the library website eurekapl.org.

America’s News is a resource offered by NewsBank, the world’s premier provider of newspapers and other news sources online. For more information on this collection, contact the Eureka Public Library by calling 309-467-2922 or emailing directorepld@gmail.com, or visit eurekapl.org.

