Eureka Library features paint night for adults, photography for kids

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Share Your Story group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group will be Wednesday, June 22 at 11 a.m. The topic for the June meeting is your favorite food or recipe. Participants are encouraged to bring a recipe to share. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required.

Program in a Bag for June

The craft for the June bag will be Take and Make Coffee Filter Flowers. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, June 23 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Learn to use an Outdoor Grill

If you haven’t mastered the art of outdoor grilling yet, the experts at the U of I Extension are here to help. Join Nutrition and Wellness educator Jenna Smith to learn the ins and outs of outdoor grilling, just in time to impress your family over the Fourth of July. You’ll learn how to grill a variety of foods, as well as brush up on grill safety. Participants will also get to sample the food that is prepared and take home a packet of recipes. This free program will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion on Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m. and registration is required.

Performer Chris Fascione

The library will be hosting performer Chris Fascione and his Bringing Literature to Life presentation. His unique combination of storytelling, mime, juggling, and comedy creates colorful characters from literature who tell their stories as laughter abounds. This free program for children and families will be held at Eureka High School on Friday, June 24 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. This performance is sponsored by the Sun Foundation’s Community Arts Access Grant in collaboration with the Illinois Art Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Sharpie Tie-Dye for teens

Teen patrons can learn to use Sharpie markers and rubbing alcohol to make cool tie-dye projects at the library on Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m. This is a free program for ages 12 – 17 and registration is required. All supplies will be provided.

Paint Night for adults

Need something fun to do to keep cool in the evenings this summer? Join central IL art instructor Karen Sue of Artist Alley 12 for Paint Night. Karen Sue holds a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and a master’s degree in Art Education. Paint Night will be held at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, July 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person per class and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.

Cyanotype Photography

Kids ages 10 and up can learn one of the earliest photography techniques using simple chemical processing and objects from nature at the library on Wednesday, June 29 from 2 to 3 p.m. This one-hour class will be taught by the library’s artist-in-residence, Tiffany Wyse-Fisher, and will combine painting, photography, and design in an easy and fun process known as cyanotypes. Students can bring in their own flowers, grasses, and objects to use, but many will also be provided. Students will have multiple works of art by the end of the hour and a bit of history as well. This free program is sponsored by the Sun Foundation’s Community Arts Access Grant – in collaboration with the Illinois Art Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Fun outdoor activities for kids

Stop by the library on July 1 for some fun outdoor activities for kids. Miss Angela has Sidewalk Chalk Obstacles and Outdoor Reading Stations planned for kids of all ages. There will be chalk obstacles on the sidewalks around the library as well as tents, baskets of books, and blankets set up outside for kids to spend some time outside reading beyond the beaten path.

First Friday Family Flicks

Stop by the library on the first Friday of the month in July to watch a fun family film in the air conditioning! Bring a blanket to spread out on the floor to watch the film as a family. First Friday Family Flicks start at 2 p.m. in the library’s program room. Parents must stay with children for the duration of the movie. There will be a poster in the library announcing the film one week beforehand.

