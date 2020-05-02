Eureka Library holding summer reading program

CUSD 140 students eligible for library cards

The Eureka Public Library District and Community Unit School District 140 provides library cards to all enrolled students and school staff. A library card provides access to a wide range of online resources for all ages.

Resources include online classes, educational movies, audiobooks, fiction, and nonfiction. For the current school year, cards are good through July 30, but can be renewed annually in August.

To register for a card, email Eureka Public Library Director Ann Reeves at directorepld@gmail.com with the student’s name, address, school, grade, and teacher’s name.

Baby Bookworms

The Eureka Public Library has begun a self-paced version of the popular Baby Bookworms program. Baby Bookworms is open to all children up to 35-months- old.

The program goal is to read 1,000 books to your child before kindergarten, which will help ensure children are ready for kindergarten while having fun and spending quality time together as families.

The library will award prizes for each 100-books level completed. To register, fill out the form at https://forms.gle/RH9ZJUAfxaUYBL6A9. For more information, contact Rachael Fitz at eplbookworms@gmail.com.

Let’s Dig In early summer reading program

The “Let’s Dig In Early” Summer Reading Program began April 6 at the Eureka Public Library District.

The library got an early start on children’s summer reading since children are home during this time. Registered children email their weekly reading minutes to the library.

For every 100 minutes read, children receive a ticket towards the drawings for summer reading grand prizes. For every 500 minutes, children are sent a prize in the mail.

So far 229 children have registered, and they have read a total of 80,485 minutes. Youth Services Manager Angela Roberts states, “It is impressive and exciting to receive daily emails with reading minutes and new participants joining each week. Hopefully coordinating with the schools makes it easy for the children, since they keep track of reading minutes for class. During this unique situation in the world, starting our program early was a way to still have a reading program but in a new, fun way.”

Children ages eighth grade and under can participate in the “Let’s Dig In Early” program during May. Parents can sign up their child by emailing the child’s name, age, grade and mailing address to eplsummer2020@gmail.com.

The goal is to read a minimum of 100 minutes every week, and parents email the total minutes read at the end of each week. More activities will be planned, so keep checking for new ways to get involved.

For reading materials, families are encouraged to access the library’s online resources listed on the website at www.eurekapl.org.

Information about the library’s summer reading program for children, teens, and adults will be announced in May. Follow the library on their Facebook page for the latest announcements on library status and programs.