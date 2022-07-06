Eureka Library hosting mystery and digital book clubs

All programs listed are held at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Mystery Book Club meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, July 11 at 10 a.m., the theme is books that made the 2021 New York Times bestseller lists.

Tomato Troubles program

The next U of I Extension Master Gardener program at the library will be Tomato Troubles. In this program Master Gardener, Gretchen Strauch talks about some of the common issues gardeners encounter when growing tomatoes. The program will also cover basic pest management, some specific pests and diseases, then finish up with other environmental and cultural issues you may encounter when growing tomatoes. This free hybrid in-person/online program is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m., and registration is required. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by call the library.

Discovering your DNA

Are you curious about DNA testing for genealogy? Professional Genealogist Carol Genung will present this introduction to DNA testing and genetic genealogy at the library. Learn what DNA is, the differences in the testing companies, how it can help with your genealogy, and the beginning steps of what to do with your results. Carol Genung, the owner of Illuminated Ancestries, is a professional genealogist specializing in DNA evidence, U.S. Midwestern research, and lineage applications. The program will be held Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. as a hybrid in-person/online program. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library. To attend via Zoom, register online at www.eurekapl.org.

Genealogy Circle

Working on your family history? Genealogy Circle is Eureka Public Library’s new informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join in on Wednesday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m. or Monday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. To attend via Zoom, go to the website www.eurekapl.org.

Bestselling novel tabbed for Digital Book Club

From July 13-27, readers will join over a hundred thousand others around the globe in enjoying Audrey Blake’s historical fiction “The Girl in His Shadow” from their public library. Eureka Public Library cardholders can borrow the eBook and audiobook for free without waiting on the Libby app or by visiting https://alliance.overdrive.com/alliance-eureka/content. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.

During the program, readers participate in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular eBooks, audiobooks and magazines, and creator of the Libby app.

“The Girl in His Shadow” takes place in London in 1845.

Readers can join an online discussion about the book at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.

Teen Movie Night

Watch a recent action-adventure film at the library on Thursday, July 14 at 5 p.m. Teen Movie Night is free and open to all teens aged 13 – 17. Popcorn is provided, and teens are welcome to bring their own drinks and snacks,

Rules of the Road

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting this free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at the library on Friday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m., and space is limited. Register at the adult circulation desk before 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The Butterfly Encounter Tents

The library is offering patrons the experience of seeing butterflies up close in one of three butterfly tents. Everyone will be offered a butterfly flower feeder for a hands-free encounter. Learn more about butterflies as you explore the interactive educational tables. This free program will be held on Friday, July 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Eureka Middle School Playground.