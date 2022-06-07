Eureka Library hosting Mystery Book Club

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Tie-Dye Friday

Tie-Dye Friday is back at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or another item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended! No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

Mystery Book Club June meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., the theme is “New-to-You” authors in the mystery and suspense/thriller genres. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Master Naturalist program

The library is hosting Master Naturalist Janet Schroeder for her presentation on Wildflower Treasures on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. The presentation features photos of local wildflowers, what resources can be used to learn more about them some education on plants which can be harmful, and where to find native wildflowers. This is a free hybrid in-person/online program and registration is required. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.

Illinois Raptor Center’s Birds of Prey

The library is having the Illinois Raptor Center back this year for the Summer Reading Program bringing their Birds of Prey. Learn all about these amazing birds and see them up close at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion on Wednesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. This free program is sponsored by Ameren Illinois.

Intro to Genealogy program

Register now for our new Intro to Genealogy program. This introductory course, taught by librarian and genealogist Cindy O’Neill, will get you started with an overview of family tree structure, organizational tips, online search options, and types of documents to look for. The program will be held Wednesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. and on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m., both as a hybrid in-person/online program. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.

Teen Movie Night

Teen Movie Night is back. This month the library will be showing a recent movie release full of action and adventure on Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m. Teen Movie Night is free and open to all teens aged 13 – 17.

Crochet Crafternoon

The library is hosting a new hands-on crochet program with instructor Sharon Myers this summer. Crochet Crafternoon is free and open to all patrons ages 10 and up. No crochet experience is necessary! The first class will be Friday, June 17 starting at 2:00 p.m. The second class will be Friday, July 15 starting at 2:00 p.m. Registration is required for both classes.