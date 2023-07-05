Eureka Library hosting Wildlife Prairie Park visit

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Adopt a Shell from

Adoption Shell-ter

Dive into Reading and adopt a shell from the EPLD Shell-ter. When you stop by the library to check out some books this summer, let the staff at the Adult Circulation Desk know that you’d like to adopt a shell. Then pick out your shell, give it a name, and receive an official adoption certificate. You can take your shell home and read to them as much as possible. They require no maintenance, are good listeners, encourage reading.

The EPLD Adoption Shell-ter will be offering free shell adoptions all summer long, while supplies last. One shell adoption per patron.

Mystery Book Club

July meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder.

The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m., the club will be reading a book-in-common by author William Kent Kreuger.

Wildlife Prairie Park

for Animal Encounter

The library is thrilled to have Wildlife Prairie Park visit with their animals for the 2023 Summer Reading Program. This program will offer the community the chance to see animals up close and learn about unique qualities of their species and will be fun for all ages. Join us in the Davenport Elementary Gym on Monday, July 10 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Cut Flowers Master

Gardener program

Learn about cut flowers from U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch. The program will also include a demonstration of displaying flowers in vases. This free program will be held at the Eureka Public Library on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. Register before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1. For more information, visit the library website.

Art at the Bodega for

Bob Ross Painting class

Art at the Bodega is hosting a short series of classes at the library this summer. The final class in the series will be on making your own Bob Ross Oil Painting on Thursday, July 13 at 4:30 p.m.

In this class, you will learn the techniques of Bob Ross, a famous and beloved painter known for his landscapes.

No experience is necessary; beginners and seasoned painters alike will benefit from the guided instruction of our skilled teacher. You’ll learn tips and tricks to create realistic textures and shapes for each element of your painting, from the mountains and trees to the flowing water.

Using top-quality oil paints and brushes, you’ll bring to life a peaceful vista that you will be proud to hang on your wall or give as a gift. The instructor will provide step-by-step guidance, ensuring that you feel comfortable and confident throughout the entire painting process.

The class is open to teen and adult patrons ages 14 and up with a cost of $75 per participant. Space is limited and registration is required. Register on Art at the Bodega’s website: www.theartbodega.com.

Rules of the Road

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting this free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at the library on Friday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. and space is limited. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Tie-Dye Friday

Tie-Dye Friday is back. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14.