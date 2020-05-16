Eureka Library kicks off porch pickup services

The Eureka Public Library District, 202 S. Main, is expanding its services to include porch pickup during the ongoing COVID-19 closure.

“A brief trial run has demonstrated that the public is eager to checkout new materials while maintaining safe social distancing,” said Library Director Ann Reeves.

“All items available for checkout have been quarantined for at least 72 hours and staff are wearing both gloves and masks when handling materials to ensure public safety,” Reeves adds.

Pickups are scheduled for specific times and six-foot markers have been laid out to minimize contact with others.

An online form is available for patrons to request either specific items or indicate material types, genres, and subjects they would be interested in. Once received, staff will contact the patron to schedule a pickup time.

Items are then checked out, bagged, and placed on the Main Street porch at the specified time. The online form can be accessed at: http://www.eurekapl.org/porch-pickup-service.html. Although the online form is preferred, orders are also being accepted by email (epldcirc@gmail.com) and phone 309-467-2922 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If patrons have items they would like to return, the drop box at the west entrance to the building is now open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Returns will not be accepted at the Main Street door where people are picking up items.

“We really want to make sure incoming and outgoing items are kept separate, so there is no possible cross-contamination. We have special procedures in place to quarantine all returned items for at least 72 hours before being discharged from accounts and shelved, which is the current recommendation for safety,” states Reeves.

All library items checked out have a current due date of June 12 and will automatically be extended until the library reopens. No library fines will accrue until the library reopens.

“We are constantly staying abreast of State of Illinois and Woodford County Health Department recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This new service will especially help our community members who do not have online access to resources,” said Reeves.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.