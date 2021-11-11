Eureka Library Notes

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Afternoon Art with Miss Angela

Eureka Public Library continues Afternoon Art with Miss Angela on school improvement days. Drop by the library to make paper autumn leaf and pumpkin doodle art on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. This is a free program and a snack will be provided.

Program in a Bag for November

The library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the November bag will be a Take and Make No-Sew Coffee Cozy.

Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, Nov. 18 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Rules of the Road

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting this free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at the library on Friday, Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited so register at the adult circulation desk before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Library’s November genealogy program

November’s genealogy program at the library will be Playing with the DNA Hand You’re Dealt: Third-Party Tools for Researching and Fun at on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

If you have wondered what else can you do with your DNA test results, this program presented by Professional Genealogist Carol Genung is for you. Learn more about the DNA hand you’re dealt while playing with third-party tools.

Come learn how to take advantage of these tools to further your genealogy research, learn about your health, and have fun.

This free program will be offered both in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. To attend in person, register at the adult circulation desk or by phone at 309-467-2922.

An online registration form is available on the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org, for those wanting to participate on Zoom.

International Games Week

The Eureka Library will join more than 1,000 libraries around the world during International Games Week as they transform their libraries with play. Like many other libraries across the country and around the world, Eureka Public Library will offer special gaming programs and events suitable for the whole family.

During the week of Nov. 7 – 13, patrons can enter the Guess the Games contest to win a prize from Cabbages & Kings Games in Peoria Heights, pop on into the library for Board Game Night on Nov. 11 between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., take home print-and-play game packs, and more.

For more information on International Games Week, visit the Games in Libraries blog http://games.ala.org.

Virtual Q&A with author Sam Quinones

Eureka Public Library will be among the local libraries hosting Sam Quinones for a virtual Q&A and discussion about his new book on Monday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Quinones is a Los Angeles-based freelance journalist, former LA Times reporter, and the author of four books of narrative nonfiction – among them the bestselling book “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opioid Epidemic.”

This is a free program and online registration is required. Presented in partnership with Chillicothe Public Library, Illinois Prairie District Public Library, and Peoria Public Library.

For more information and the registration link, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.