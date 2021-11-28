Eureka Library Notes 

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Holiday gift wrapping station

Do you have an extra stash of unused holiday wrapping paper from years past? Help the Eureka Public Library kick off Do Good December 2021 by donating it for others in our community to use. The library is accepting donations of unused holiday wrapping paper and other gift wrap materials to be shared at our Holiday Gift Wrapping Station in December.

Please drop off all donations to the adult circulation desk before Friday, Dec. 3. The library will be hosting a Holiday Gift Wrapping Station on Fridays and Saturdays in December for patrons to have a quiet place to wrap holiday gifts away from prying eyes and “helpful” pets.

Do Good December is back

After the success of Do Good December last year, the Eureka Public Library would again like to help add some joy and kindness to the community this holiday season. Pick up or print out a Do Good December Bingo sheet and try to do a little bit of good throughout the month of December. For each Bingo turned in, library staff will put up a snowflake in one of the library windows. The more snowflakes in the windows, the more kindness is being spread in the community.

History of Eureka High School

Sue Knepp will present a look back at the past of Eureka High School on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Her presentation examines when education began in the Eureka area, how Eureka High School formed from those early beginnings, and the transformations of the buildings that make up Eureka High School. Space is limited and registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Holiday family photos

Need a family photo for your holiday cards or year-end family newsletter? Sign up for a free Holiday Family Photo session at Eureka Public Library. The library will provide the backdrop and take the photos, you just need to bring your holiday cheer. Each family will receive up to six digital photos by email after their photo session.

Photos will be taken by an amateur photographer and sessions will be scheduled in 10-minute increments on Thursday, Dec. 9 starting at 5:30 p.m. One appointment per family. Online registration begins Monday, Nov. 22.

Holiday Stroll this weekend

The Eureka Business Association is once again offering a family fun Holiday Stroll on Saturday Nov. 27, 1-4 pm.

Eureka merchants and the EBA are planning this event in collaboration with “Small Business Saturday”, a national campaign to support buying from local merchants during the holiday season.

In addition to special store events, EBA is sponsoring a fun afternoon for families as they can enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides, refreshments and a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, all by stopping by Eureka Public Library.