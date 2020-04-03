Eureka Library offers free online resources while closed

The Eureka Public Library District remains closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All currently checked out items will be renewed, and patrons are asked to keep the items until the library reopens.

All programs have also been canceled until further notice.

During the closure, the library has numerous free online resources for residents to access. Online resources include books, audio books, magazines, newspapers, movies, and music for all ages.

Some resources do not require a library card. Visit the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org for a listing of available online resources.

In addition, public Wi-Fi access is now available at all times from the parking areas surrounding the building. This will allow people to access online resources with any Wi-Fi enabled devices from their car.

If you reside or own property within Olio or Cruger townships but do not have a library card, the library is accepting email applications for temporary cards. Please email a request to directorepld@gmail.com and include the following: full name, address, phone number, and a picture of your driver’s license. If your driver’s license does not have your current address, we request an additional photo of a piece of mail or other document showing your current address. Your library card and PIN will be issued to you via email within 24 hours. Once the library resumes full services, temporary card holders will be asked to visit the library and complete an application in person to receive a physical card.

All CUSD 140 students and staff are eligible for a library card. Please email directorepld@gmail.com for information on receiving a temporary student card.

Questions about online services or need your library card number and PIN? Contact the library by emailing Director Ann Reeves at directorepld@gmail.com.

The library district has created a pre-Summer Reading program to help children and families. Children are working hard at home keeping busy, doing schoolwork, and reading. “Let’s Dig in Early” will give children credit for all their hard work and provide incentive to keep reading. The program will begin April 6 and run through June 1.

The program is open to all children up through eighth grade. Parents can sign up their child by emailing the child’s name, age, and grade to eplsummer2020@gmail.com.

The goal is to read 100 minutes every week, and parents email the total minutes read by Saturday at the end of each week. For every 100 minutes of reading, the child earns a ticket, which will be put into a drawing for grand prizes at the end of the summer. Every 500 minutes read will automatically earn a prize.

For reading materials, families are encouraged to access the library’s online resources listed on the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.