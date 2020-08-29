Eureka Library says new school year time for new library card

September is Library Card Sign-up Month and the Eureka Public Library District joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students to sign up for a library card.

Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides educational opportunities for people of all ages.

At Eureka Public Library, patrons will find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including many online options for all ages.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Angela Roberts, Youth Services manager. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as Baby Bookworms, storytimes, and our upcoming Story Walk.”

During September, the Eureka Public Library will host library card sign-up activities, such as bingo, themed storytimes, and more. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit eurekapl.org.