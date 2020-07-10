Eureka Library to open for appointments to browse 

Starting Monday, July 13, the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be open for appointments for browsing and selecting materials to patrons ages 14 and up.

Appointment slots are up to 30 minutes long and are offered on a limited basis in order to assure social distancing and to comply with state requirements of the number of people in the building, including staff.

In order to accommodate as many patrons as possible, there will be a limit of one browsing appointment per household, every other week. Porch Pickup Service will continue for patrons to check out additional materials.

Browsing appointments are limited to the adult and young adult sections of the library as the children’s library is currently closed for renovations.

The library requests that a maximum of two patrons per household enter the building for the appointment. All items being returned must be placed in the book drop before entering. Patrons must wear a mask in order to enter the library and during the entire time they are in the building. Hand sanitizer will be available upon entering the building, and gloves will be provided for browsing DVDs.

Patrons must maintain social distancing between staff and other patrons at all times. Patrons exhibiting signs of illness or who do not feel well are asked to stay home.

To book an appointment, please call the library at 309-467-2922.