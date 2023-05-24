Eureka Memorial Day service to be at Olio Cemetery

The Eureka Memorial Day Service will be held at Olio Cemetery on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Master of Ceremonies is Dan Hanod. The featured guest speaker will be U.S. Air Force veteran the Rev. Tom Zobrist. Also participating in the service will be the Eureka High School Marching Band, American Legion Post 466 member Nathan Wertz and the Eureka Post 466 Firing Squad.

Pastor Joe Bums will deliver the Invocation and Benediction at the ceremony. The Gettysburg Address will be delivered by Eureka High School senior Eliza Denham, Eureka High School senior Landon Wiereng will perform Taps and Eureka High School seniors Christian Coartney and Samuel Coartney will perform the Echo.

The Memorial Day Parade will step-off at 10:30 a.m. from Eureka High School and will end at Olio Cemetery.