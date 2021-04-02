Eureka’s next Big Library Read features book on reducing stress

Eureka Public Library is helping readers embrace humor to reduce stress together during the next Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club.

From April 5-19, readers can learn stress-managing techniques from psychologist and stand-up comedian Brian King’s “The Art of Taking It Easy” ebook from their public library. Eureka Public Library card holders can borrow the ebook without waiting by visiting https://alliance.overdrive.com/alliance-eureka/content or downloading the Libby app. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.

Big Library Read is available in over 20,000 libraries around the world, including more than 90 percent of public libraries in North America. During past programs, readers have participated in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines.

From a psychologist and stand-up comedian comes “The Art of Taking It Easy” a practical, yet laugh-out-loud guide to embracing humor to reduce stress and live a happier, fuller life. King got a degree in psychology before becoming a world-touring comic and the host of humor therapy seminars attended by more than ten thousand people each year.

In this guide, he presents hands-on techniques for managing stress by rewiring our brains to approach potentially difficult situations through a lens of positivity. To do so, King explores what stress is, where it comes from, and what it does to our bodies and brains. He delves deep into how to address everyday stress — as well as anxiety, insecurities, repression, and negativity — and gives insight into resulting ailments such as anxiety disorders, depression, hypertension, obesity, substance abuse disorders, and more.

King’s techniques are chemical and cost free, and embrace humor, resilience, relaxation, optimism, gratitude, and acceptance. Instead of a dry medical approach to dealing with stress, this unique volume is filled with life-changing tips and instructions presented with humor and a wealth of memorable, smile-inducing anecdotes.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an ebook through public libraries. “The Art of Taking It Easy” is the 24th selection of this program, which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires a Eureka Public Library card to get started.

“The Art of Taking It Easy” was published by Apollo Publishers. The title can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [U.S. libraries only]. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com. For more information about this exciting opportunity for Eureka Public Library patrons, visit eurekapl.org.