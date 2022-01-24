Eureka Public Library closing early on Jan. 27

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be closing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.

Tie-Dye Friday

Back by popular demand is Tie-Dye Friday. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or another item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended! There is no need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3 and 4:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 28.

Get Hooked on Crochet

Eureka Public Library will host a new hands-on crochet program with instructor Sharon Myers. Over the course of three classes, participants will learn how to crochet a scarf. No crochet experience is necessary. The program is free and open to all patrons ages 13 and up.

The first session is Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second and third sessions will be Feb. 5 and 26, also from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration is required for the three-class series. Register at the adult circulation or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.